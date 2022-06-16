ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,300 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 897,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,282.6 days.

OTCMKTS ORXCF remained flat at $$18.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. ORIX has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.45.

Get ORIX alerts:

About ORIX (Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.