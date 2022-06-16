ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,300 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 897,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,282.6 days.
OTCMKTS ORXCF remained flat at $$18.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. ORIX has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.45.
About ORIX (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIX (ORXCF)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.