Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.21

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 160159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORKLY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Orkla ASA’s payout ratio is 40.74%.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

