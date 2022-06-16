Oxen Price Hits $0.28 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $16.59 million and approximately $390,811.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,977.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.31 or 0.05288011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00218045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00534475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.84 or 0.00518819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00068232 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004063 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,709,401 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

