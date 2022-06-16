Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $427.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 427 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.21), with a volume of 153590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 451 ($5.47).
OXB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($12.99) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($16.75) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £407.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 533.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 778.64.
About Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB)
Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.
