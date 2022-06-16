Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Shares Acquired by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 20,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OXLC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.83. 119,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,540. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.80 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

