Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases £151.20 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating) insider Timothy Cowper purchased 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($183.52).

Shares of ONT stock opened at GBX 336 ($4.08) on Thursday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 239 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 736 ($8.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 318.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.85) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 671 ($8.14) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 500 ($6.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.59) to GBX 710 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

