PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 264.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

