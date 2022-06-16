Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Increased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,305.6% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $23.15 on Thursday, reaching $463.87. 27,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $534.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.37 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,289 shares of company stock worth $427,152,941 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.