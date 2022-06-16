Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.43-$7.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.26-$2.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $20.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $466.31. 1,366,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.37 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $534.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $628.56.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,289 shares of company stock valued at $427,152,941. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

