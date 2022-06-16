Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.56

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 142623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

