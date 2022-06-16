Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.07

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as high as C$1.13. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 40,340 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$55.77 million and a PE ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.