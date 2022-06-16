Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

NYSE PK opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,374,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,791,000 after purchasing an additional 640,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,356,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,562,000 after buying an additional 558,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

