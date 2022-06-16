Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.
NYSE PK opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,558,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,374,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,791,000 after purchasing an additional 640,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,356,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,562,000 after buying an additional 558,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.
About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.