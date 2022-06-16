Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 22,117.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after buying an additional 406,091 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after buying an additional 365,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $28.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $498.62. The stock had a trading volume of 73,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,846. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

