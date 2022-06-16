Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,805,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $7.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.04. The company had a trading volume of 150,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.99.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,688,689.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

