Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after buying an additional 776,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,757,493,000 after buying an additional 82,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.78. 160,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,189. The stock has a market cap of $178.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.