Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,871 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

