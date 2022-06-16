Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 469.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

NYSE DHR traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.32. The stock had a trading volume of 62,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,766. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $174.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

