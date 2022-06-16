Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (CVE:PAS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 61,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 59,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 882.79.

About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops products for the treatment of cancer, and for the enhancement of immune system. Its development portfolio includes PAS-403, a a mitosis inhibitor that blocks cell division for the treatment of glioblastoma and brain metastases originating from other cancers; and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid designed to restore the immunogenicity of tumor cells with checkpoint inhibitor therapy for cancer treatment.

