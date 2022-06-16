Paybswap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Paybswap has a market cap of $63,607.16 and $16.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14,199.62 or 0.68818347 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00341591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00083914 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012706 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

