Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ:PEAR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 213,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,114. Pear Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23.

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

