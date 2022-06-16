Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $41.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.97.

PTON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

