Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 1,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $22,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,765.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 23.04%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 82,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

