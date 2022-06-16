Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) President Brian L. Knepp Purchases 445 Shares

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) President Brian L. Knepp bought 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $10,123.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,052.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PWOD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $157.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

