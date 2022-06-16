Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.56.
PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PFGC opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.
