Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Increased by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4,734.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,769,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 828,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $98.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

