Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.89) to GBX 640 ($7.77) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($9.65) to GBX 750 ($9.10) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($9.76) to GBX 780 ($9.47) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.00.

Shares of PNXGF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

