Phore (PHR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $317.00

Phore (PHR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $238,200.31 and approximately $317.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,193,151 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.