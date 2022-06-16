Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.40 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Photronics stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,760. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.95. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $43,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,003.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,481 shares of company stock valued at $297,716. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Photronics by 3,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Photronics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

