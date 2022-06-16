Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in May

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,667,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 15th total of 17,867,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,148.5 days.

Shares of PANHF stock remained flat at $$2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

About Ping An Healthcare and Technology

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

