Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in May

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,667,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 15th total of 17,867,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,148.5 days.
Shares of PANHF stock remained flat at $$2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $12.74.
About Ping An Healthcare and Technology
