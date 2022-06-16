Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,744 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

