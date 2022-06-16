Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
