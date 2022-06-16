Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000. Advance Auto Parts accounts for about 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,411,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,190,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.94.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $172.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average of $215.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

