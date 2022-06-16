Piper Sandler Raises Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $47.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

