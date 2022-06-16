Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.43.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

