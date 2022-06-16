Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.45.

Get Playtika alerts:

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $13.68 on Monday. Playtika has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika (Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.