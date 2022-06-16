Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,780.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,780 ($21.60) and last traded at GBX 1,782.96 ($21.64), with a volume of 228313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,884 ($22.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,978.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,250.55.

Get Polar Capital Technology Trust alerts:

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.