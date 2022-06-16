PolkaDomain (NAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $139,028.64

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $139,028.64 and approximately $135.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 125.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,106.43 or 0.59516194 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00441466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00087508 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012747 BTC.

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

