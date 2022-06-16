Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pono Capital by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pono Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Pono Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pono Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pono Capital stock remained flat at $$10.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,229. Pono Capital has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

