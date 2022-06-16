Populous Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $296,788.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

