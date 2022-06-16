Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $584.77

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 584.77 ($7.10) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($4.73). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 402.50 ($4.89), with a volume of 23,566 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £56.99 million and a PE ratio of 17.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 484.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 581.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In other news, insider David Sproston purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 399 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £9,975 ($12,107.05).

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, Nambé, and Pimpernel brand names.

