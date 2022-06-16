Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 595,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Post by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Post by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.30. 501,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,378. Post has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

