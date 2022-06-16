Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.83

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$32.83 and last traded at C$32.86, with a volume of 287840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.56.

The firm has a market cap of C$22.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 84.86, a current ratio of 99.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4000003 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

