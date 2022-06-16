Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $71.44

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.44 and last traded at $72.32, with a volume of 26349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.12.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,097,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,334. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after acquiring an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after buying an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,092.3% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

