Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the May 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PBTS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.12. 18,902,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,351. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBTS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 507.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 472,419 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

