Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) CFO Buys $17,600.00 in Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Edwin Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,262.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PRAX stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.00. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,873,000 after purchasing an additional 584,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,322,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after buying an additional 29,697 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,279,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,626,000 after buying an additional 300,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

