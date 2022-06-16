Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $91.78

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.78 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.02). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 55,713 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60.
Pressure Technologies Company Profile (LON:PRES)
