Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $91.78

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.78 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.02). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 55,713 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.60.

Pressure Technologies Company Profile (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

