ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.46. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.82 million and a P/E ratio of -9.18.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hedley Matthews Terence sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$45,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,049. Also, Director Edward Anthony Ogonek sold 85,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$36,236.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,793.11.

ProntoForms Company Profile (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.