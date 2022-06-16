PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.13

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 1042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGRU shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66.
PropertyGuru Company Profile (NYSE:PGRU)
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
