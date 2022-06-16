ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPH. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45.

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 million. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 25.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

