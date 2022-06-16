ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,059,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 35,259,855 shares.The stock last traded at $16.99 and had previously closed at $16.51.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,838,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,808,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,668,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,882 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,989,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,135.4% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,385,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,373 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

